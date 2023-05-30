2023 May 30 09:55

Construction cost of deep-water port in Pionesky rises by RUB 1.6 billion

Image source: Rosmorport

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky in the Kaliningrad Region has risen in price by RUB 1.6 billion. An additional agreement signed on 25 May 2023 by Rostransmodernizatsia (state customer) and Marine Rescue Service (general contractor) has been published in the unified information system for procurement.

The contract price now makes RUB 8.5 billion with RUB 5.5 billion of advance payment. According to the document, the project financing in 2021 totaled RUB 1.6 billion, in 2022 -RUB 3.78 billion, in 2023 RUB 3 billion.

The works requiring the most essential investments include the construction of a breakwater (RUB 3 billion) and Berths NoNo 1, 2 of the freight and passenger terminal (RUB 1.5 billion).

In March 2023, the deadline for completion of the project on construction of a deep-water port was postponed to the end of 2024.

The construction of Pionesky began in 2018 but the works were suspended later due to nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule. As of today, General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is Marine Rescue Service.