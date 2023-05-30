2023 May 30 09:18

Fertoing supports I Hydrographic Conference as its General Sponsor

The Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark the 90th anniversary of Hydrographic Company

Fertoing, leader in underwater engineering for Russian shelf projects, supports the I Hydrographic Conference as its General Sponsor. FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom) will hold the First Hydrographic Conference in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark its 90th anniversary.

Fertoing LLC is a modern marine engineering company, one of the acknowledged leaders in providing integrated engineering and information services for the development of the continental shelf and construction of marine infrastructure facilities.

Participation in the business programme has been confirmed by the heads of ad hoc divisions at Rosatom, Novatek, Rosmorport, Navigation and Oceanographic Department of RF Defence Ministry, Arctic Department of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Maritime Research Center at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Registration for the First Hydrographic Conference is underway.

Draft programme, participation terms and advertising options are here.

Conference Partner — IAA PortNews.