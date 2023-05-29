2023 May 29 18:07

Ascenz Marorka entrusted by JOVO to equip two LNG carriers

Ascenz Marorka has been awarded two contracts by JOVO, a China-based clean energy service provider, to equip two LNG carriers with its Smart Shipping solution, according to the company's release.

These contracts cover the installation of automatic data collection systems and intelligent software for managing and optimising the energy and environmental performance of ships. Crew on board and personnel ashore will benefit from a comprehensive set of modules such as voyage management, LNG cargo optimisation, machinery optimisation, trim optimisation, fuel monitoring, CII (Carbon Intensity Index) monitoring, EU MRV (European Monitoring, Reporting, Verifying) and IMO DCS (International Maritime Organisation Data Collection System) reporting.

In addition, JOVO will also benefit from exclusive LNG features developed through GTT’s unique expertise such as LNG cargo monitoring, boil-off gas management and heel optimisation.

Furthermore, both vessels will be equipped with the latest version of weather routing solution and services.



Lu Yuan, Managing Director, LNG International Business of JOVO Group, said : “We are delighted to extend our cooperation with GTT and embark on a new journey with Ascenz Marorka. The deployment of these innovative and unique solutions and services on board our LNG carriers will enable us to better operate our vessels, unload larger volumes of LNG cargoes, improve general safety, assist crews in their demanding tasks and achieve our environmental goals.”



Founded in 1990 in Zhuhai, Guangdong, JOVO Group, a private Chinese company is a large-scale clean energy service provider, focusing on the gas industry in China. JOVO’s mission is to promote a low-carbon economy and share a successful future.

Its LNG business includes LNG cargo portfolio & optimization, LNG receiving terminal, LNG fleet operations, urban natural gas pipelines, automobile gas refilling stations, direct industrial clients, power plant customers and exclusive management of an industrial park in China.



