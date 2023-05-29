  • Home
  • News
  • Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 29 17:48

    Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design

    Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo
    The shipyard will build three sea/river going vessels of that design

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has laid down the second sea/river cruise ship of Project 00840 Karelia. The ship named Mikhail Zhvanetsky is the second one in the series of three units to be built at the shipyard under the programme of RF Government on modernization of the river fleet.

    “The cruise fleet of our country has been in need of renewal for more than a year, but now, thanks to the allocations by the Russian government, we commence the serial construction of tourist ships of the new generation. I am sure that the shipbuilders of the Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard and the designers of the Vympel Design Bureau will cope with the task, and we will begin large-scale replacement of passenger ships built by the COMECON member states and sailing along the Volga for decades,” said Alexey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC.

    The liners of Kerelia design will be operated in the Black, Azov, Caspian and White seas, in the Gulf of Finland and on inland water ways. The first ship is to be delivered to the customer in 2025, the second and the third ones – in 2026.

    The ship will have a capacity of 180 passengers. There will be 88 cabins including 2 cabins for people with disabilities.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: Krasnoye Sormovo, shipbuilding, USC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 29

18:07 Ascenz Marorka entrusted by JOVO to equip two LNG carriers
17:52 Kongsberg successfully completes autonomous operation of coastal cargo ship as part of EU’s AUTOSHIP project
17:48 Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design
17:46 Port of Piraeus surpasses Valencia in container handling
17:24 Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records - Reuters
17:19 Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in April 2023
16:57 Göran Eriksson to become Gothenburg Port Authority CEO in August
16:25 TransContainer outbound shipments in 4M’23 increased by 3.5% YoY to 447 thousand TEUs
16:04 LR and Blue ESG join forces for a new project to develop a system for superyacht owners
15:44 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
15:04 Port of Oakland April container volume climbs second month in a row
14:46 Main engines loaded onto tanker Vasily Nikitin under construction at Nevsky Shipyard
14:30 BASF and Stolt Tankers introduce the low-water chemical tanker Stolt Ludwigshafen during ship christening ceremony
14:13 ICTSI to expand Manila flagship with new berth
13:25 The Port of Gothenburg signs sister port agreement with the Port of Shenzhen
13:02 CMA CGM posts Q1 2023 financial results
12:58 APM Terminals Bahrain set to become the region’s first fully solar energy-powered seaport
12:25 TotalEnergies renews the OML130 deep offshore license
11:43 Chinese companies to invest $ 687 million in the Sokhna Industrial Zone
11:23 ABS explores the future of shipping at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting
10:58 MSC adds Dammam to Upper Gulf Express service
10:19 Mikhail Borovsky approved as General Director of Amur Shipyard
09:26 I/B Admiral Makarov escorted 59 vessels over the navigation season on the Northern Sea Route

2023 May 28

16:08 Automated gates preparing the port of Immingham for future growth
14:03 Reese McNeel appointed interim CEO of Prosafe SE
13:37 Vestas wins 37 MW EnVentus order in Turkey
11:43 EMGS reports first quarter 2023 results
11:19 Vineyard wind offshore substation heads for Massachusetts, USA
10:07 Jan De Nul announces 2022 a record-breaking year
09:52 Viking announces new expedition voyages in the Arctic
09:17 McDermott awarded PMC contract from IOCL

2023 May 27

16:02 Orsted opens a new era in green shipping by breaking ground on Europe’s largest e-methanol project
15:18 COSCO SHIPPING Lines and OOCL fleets improve supply chain service efficiency
13:42 Updade on investment in Newcastlemax newbuilding with long-term charters
12:09 BASF puts new ship into service for low water on the Rhine
10:57 China Classification Society completed the modification survey of the cruise chip’s high-voltage shore power system of M.V. “PIANO LAND”

2023 May 26

18:20 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Allseas awarded T&I work for BalWin1 and BalWin2 offshore grid connection systems
17:40 Erik Thun invests SEK 36 million to install battery packs on nine of its existing vessels in the dry cargo fleet
17:10 NORDEN to acquire the Thorco Projects business
16:57 First Transatlantic voyage sailing on biofuels reduces 68% GHG emissions
16:25 ICS calls on governments to set the course towards a net zero future in July
15:55 TAZMAR MARITIME supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
15:24 MPA of Singapore hosts workshop on developing emergency responses for ammonia bunkering
14:43 MSC adds Dammam to South Africa Service
14:22 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 4M’2023 climbed by 7.6% YoY to 5.28 million tonnes
14:03 Strengthening oil spill preparedness plans in Mauritius
13:23 Prime Minister of Belarus assessed prospects of the Northern Sea Route
13:13 Largest container ship in the world calls on Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:31 Port Houston releases Houston Ship Channel economic impact study
12:06 GTT signs a new Technical Services Agreement with Eastern Pacific Shipping and CoolCo
11:37 Shipbuilding Corporation Ak Bars covered by new export-related sanctions of Japan
11:29 DP World cut total global carbon emissions by 5% in 2022
10:58 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Fleet Secure Endpoint
10:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2023.
10:18 Nevskoye Design Bureau to design R/V Ivan Frolov
09:29 Handling of Belarussian cargo in Murmansk port exceeded 95 thousand tonnes, 3 times more than over the entire 2022

2023 May 25

18:06 Integr8 Fuels warns on bunker quality
17:55 Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended
17:32 Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds