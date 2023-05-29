  • Home
  • News
  • Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records - Reuters
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 29 17:24

    Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records - Reuters

    Leading crude exporter Saudi Arabia is maximising refining profits by importing unprecedented amounts of cheap Russian diesel and in turn shipping record volumes to Singapore, where the fuel can achieve higher margins, shiptracking data shows, according to Reuters. 

    Russia has had to divert the volumes it sold to Europe, previously its dominant product market.  That allowed state oil giant Saudi Aramco to increase its May import arrivals to Singapore to record levels and cash in on better arbitrage netbacks in the east than Europe, driven by tighter Asian supply during the maintenance season, traders and analysts said. 

    "Diesel supply in Singapore is relatively tight due to regional refinery maintenance, while Middle East supplies are rising, which may create spot arbitrage opportunities for traders to move the cargoes (to Singapore)," Vortexa's head of APAC analysis Serena Huang said. 

    Saudi Arabia will import up to 500,000 tonnes (3.7 million barrels) or more of Russian diesel in May, with most of it arriving at Ras Tanura, where one of Saudi Aramco's (2222.SE) refineries is located, two trading sources, Kpler and Refinitiv showed.

    Reuters Graphics  At the same time, diesel from Saudi Arabia arriving in Singapore is set to hit 400,000 tonnes - an unprecedented level, data from Refinitiv, Vortexa and two industry sources found.

    The rise in Saudi supplies could replenish Singapore stocks as exports from northeast Asia fall during the refinery overhaul season between May and July, the sources added.  It is however unclear whether Saudi Arabia was storing some of its own production and shipping mostly Russian supplies via swap trades instead, since both are of typical diesel specifications. 

    Russian 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes are traded at discounts of around $30 a barrel to free-on-board Middle East quotes, versus Asia's spot premiums for the same grade at 16 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, according to trade sources and Refinitiv data.

    Globally, Saudi's diesel exports in April hit an all-time high of around 3.7 million tonnes, Kpler data showed. Jizan refinery, solely owned by Aramco, had been expected to increase diesel exports when crude runs stabilise. 

    FGE analyst Lu Yawen said more Middle East gasoil cargoes were heading east rather than west to Europe, where high inventories and weak economic growth have depressed prices.  Falling freight costs also aided the arbitrage flow, two other oil and shipping analysts said.  The cost to charter a Long Range (LR) vessel on the Middle East to Singapore route has dropped to slightly below $25 a tonne from around $34 a tonne in the last two months, they added. That is half the cost for the same ship to travel to Europe, they said. 

    Global diesel supplies have increased since the start of 2023, with China and the Middle East ramping up exports and as mild winter in Europe capped demand, helping to reduce prices. 

    Asia's 10 ppm sulphur gasoil spot premiums and refining margins have fallen by more than $8 and $1.50 a barrel, respectively, in the last two months, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

    Additions to refinery capacity of 700,000 barrels a day expected this year will further pressure east-of-Suez gasoil margins, Energy Aspects said in a note. The capacity includes units that are ramping up and will come online later this year. 

Другие новости по темам: crude oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 29

18:07 Ascenz Marorka entrusted by JOVO to equip two LNG carriers
17:52 Kongsberg successfully completes autonomous operation of coastal cargo ship as part of EU’s AUTOSHIP project
17:48 Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design
17:46 Port of Piraeus surpasses Valencia in container handling
17:24 Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records - Reuters
17:19 Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in April 2023
16:57 Göran Eriksson to become Gothenburg Port Authority CEO in August
16:25 TransContainer outbound shipments in 4M’23 increased by 3.5% YoY to 447 thousand TEUs
16:04 LR and Blue ESG join forces for a new project to develop a system for superyacht owners
15:44 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
15:04 Port of Oakland April container volume climbs second month in a row
14:46 Main engines loaded onto tanker Vasily Nikitin under construction at Nevsky Shipyard
14:30 BASF and Stolt Tankers introduce the low-water chemical tanker Stolt Ludwigshafen during ship christening ceremony
14:13 ICTSI to expand Manila flagship with new berth
13:25 The Port of Gothenburg signs sister port agreement with the Port of Shenzhen
13:02 CMA CGM posts Q1 2023 financial results
12:58 APM Terminals Bahrain set to become the region’s first fully solar energy-powered seaport
12:25 TotalEnergies renews the OML130 deep offshore license
11:43 Chinese companies to invest $ 687 million in the Sokhna Industrial Zone
11:23 ABS explores the future of shipping at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting
10:58 MSC adds Dammam to Upper Gulf Express service
10:19 Mikhail Borovsky approved as General Director of Amur Shipyard
09:26 I/B Admiral Makarov escorted 59 vessels over the navigation season on the Northern Sea Route

2023 May 28

16:08 Automated gates preparing the port of Immingham for future growth
14:03 Reese McNeel appointed interim CEO of Prosafe SE
13:37 Vestas wins 37 MW EnVentus order in Turkey
11:43 EMGS reports first quarter 2023 results
11:19 Vineyard wind offshore substation heads for Massachusetts, USA
10:07 Jan De Nul announces 2022 a record-breaking year
09:52 Viking announces new expedition voyages in the Arctic
09:17 McDermott awarded PMC contract from IOCL

2023 May 27

16:02 Orsted opens a new era in green shipping by breaking ground on Europe’s largest e-methanol project
15:18 COSCO SHIPPING Lines and OOCL fleets improve supply chain service efficiency
13:42 Updade on investment in Newcastlemax newbuilding with long-term charters
12:09 BASF puts new ship into service for low water on the Rhine
10:57 China Classification Society completed the modification survey of the cruise chip’s high-voltage shore power system of M.V. “PIANO LAND”

2023 May 26

18:20 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Allseas awarded T&I work for BalWin1 and BalWin2 offshore grid connection systems
17:40 Erik Thun invests SEK 36 million to install battery packs on nine of its existing vessels in the dry cargo fleet
17:10 NORDEN to acquire the Thorco Projects business
16:57 First Transatlantic voyage sailing on biofuels reduces 68% GHG emissions
16:25 ICS calls on governments to set the course towards a net zero future in July
15:55 TAZMAR MARITIME supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
15:24 MPA of Singapore hosts workshop on developing emergency responses for ammonia bunkering
14:43 MSC adds Dammam to South Africa Service
14:22 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 4M’2023 climbed by 7.6% YoY to 5.28 million tonnes
14:03 Strengthening oil spill preparedness plans in Mauritius
13:23 Prime Minister of Belarus assessed prospects of the Northern Sea Route
13:13 Largest container ship in the world calls on Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:31 Port Houston releases Houston Ship Channel economic impact study
12:06 GTT signs a new Technical Services Agreement with Eastern Pacific Shipping and CoolCo
11:37 Shipbuilding Corporation Ak Bars covered by new export-related sanctions of Japan
11:29 DP World cut total global carbon emissions by 5% in 2022
10:58 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Fleet Secure Endpoint
10:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2023.
10:18 Nevskoye Design Bureau to design R/V Ivan Frolov
09:29 Handling of Belarussian cargo in Murmansk port exceeded 95 thousand tonnes, 3 times more than over the entire 2022

2023 May 25

18:06 Integr8 Fuels warns on bunker quality
17:55 Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended
17:32 Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds