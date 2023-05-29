2023 May 29 17:19

Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in April 2023

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 141 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including April 2023.

Global schedule reliability has continued to improve M/M, although the strength of the improvements have declined with each proceeding month. In April 2023, schedule reliability improved by 1.7 percentage points M/M to 64.2%, up 29.9 percentage points Y/Y. Average delay for LATE vessel arrivals also continued to decrease, with the April 2023 figure dropping by -0.72 days M/M to 4.34 days. This is -2.22 days lower Y/Y and is now also lower than the respective 2020 figure.

Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier with schedule reliability of 70.3%, followed by MSC with 68.0%, and Evergreen with 67.1%. There were 6 more carriers with schedule reliability of over 60%. The remaining carriers all had schedule reliability of 50%-60% and were within 5.0 percentage points of each other.

Yang Ming was the least reliable carrier in April 2023 with schedule reliability of 52.1%. Only 7 of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in April 2023, with Evergreen recording the largest improvement of 4.6 percentage points. All top-14 carriers recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements, with Wan Hai recording a 43.5 percentage point improvement.