  • Home
  • News
  • Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in April 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 29 17:19

    Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in April 2023

    Sea-Intelligence has published issue 141 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including April 2023.

    Global schedule reliability has continued to improve M/M, although the strength of the improvements have declined with each proceeding month. In April 2023, schedule reliability improved by 1.7 percentage points M/M to 64.2%, up 29.9 percentage points Y/Y. Average delay for LATE vessel arrivals also continued to decrease, with the April 2023 figure dropping by -0.72 days M/M to 4.34 days. This is -2.22 days lower Y/Y and is now also lower than the respective 2020 figure.

    Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier with schedule reliability of 70.3%, followed by MSC with 68.0%, and Evergreen with 67.1%. There were 6 more carriers with schedule reliability of over 60%. The remaining carriers all had schedule reliability of 50%-60% and were within 5.0 percentage points of each other.

    Yang Ming was the least reliable carrier in April 2023 with schedule reliability of 52.1%. Only 7 of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in April 2023, with Evergreen recording the largest improvement of 4.6 percentage points. All top-14 carriers recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements, with Wan Hai recording a 43.5 percentage point improvement.

Другие новости по темам: MSC, Yang Ming, Evergreen, Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 29

18:07 Ascenz Marorka entrusted by JOVO to equip two LNG carriers
17:52 Kongsberg successfully completes autonomous operation of coastal cargo ship as part of EU’s AUTOSHIP project
17:48 Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design
17:46 Port of Piraeus surpasses Valencia in container handling
17:24 Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records - Reuters
17:19 Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in April 2023
16:57 Göran Eriksson to become Gothenburg Port Authority CEO in August
16:25 TransContainer outbound shipments in 4M’23 increased by 3.5% YoY to 447 thousand TEUs
16:04 LR and Blue ESG join forces for a new project to develop a system for superyacht owners
15:44 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
15:04 Port of Oakland April container volume climbs second month in a row
14:46 Main engines loaded onto tanker Vasily Nikitin under construction at Nevsky Shipyard
14:30 BASF and Stolt Tankers introduce the low-water chemical tanker Stolt Ludwigshafen during ship christening ceremony
14:13 ICTSI to expand Manila flagship with new berth
13:25 The Port of Gothenburg signs sister port agreement with the Port of Shenzhen
13:02 CMA CGM posts Q1 2023 financial results
12:58 APM Terminals Bahrain set to become the region’s first fully solar energy-powered seaport
12:25 TotalEnergies renews the OML130 deep offshore license
11:43 Chinese companies to invest $ 687 million in the Sokhna Industrial Zone
11:23 ABS explores the future of shipping at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting
10:58 MSC adds Dammam to Upper Gulf Express service
10:19 Mikhail Borovsky approved as General Director of Amur Shipyard
09:26 I/B Admiral Makarov escorted 59 vessels over the navigation season on the Northern Sea Route

2023 May 28

16:08 Automated gates preparing the port of Immingham for future growth
14:03 Reese McNeel appointed interim CEO of Prosafe SE
13:37 Vestas wins 37 MW EnVentus order in Turkey
11:43 EMGS reports first quarter 2023 results
11:19 Vineyard wind offshore substation heads for Massachusetts, USA
10:07 Jan De Nul announces 2022 a record-breaking year
09:52 Viking announces new expedition voyages in the Arctic
09:17 McDermott awarded PMC contract from IOCL

2023 May 27

16:02 Orsted opens a new era in green shipping by breaking ground on Europe’s largest e-methanol project
15:18 COSCO SHIPPING Lines and OOCL fleets improve supply chain service efficiency
13:42 Updade on investment in Newcastlemax newbuilding with long-term charters
12:09 BASF puts new ship into service for low water on the Rhine
10:57 China Classification Society completed the modification survey of the cruise chip’s high-voltage shore power system of M.V. “PIANO LAND”

2023 May 26

18:20 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Allseas awarded T&I work for BalWin1 and BalWin2 offshore grid connection systems
17:40 Erik Thun invests SEK 36 million to install battery packs on nine of its existing vessels in the dry cargo fleet
17:10 NORDEN to acquire the Thorco Projects business
16:57 First Transatlantic voyage sailing on biofuels reduces 68% GHG emissions
16:25 ICS calls on governments to set the course towards a net zero future in July
15:55 TAZMAR MARITIME supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
15:24 MPA of Singapore hosts workshop on developing emergency responses for ammonia bunkering
14:43 MSC adds Dammam to South Africa Service
14:22 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 4M’2023 climbed by 7.6% YoY to 5.28 million tonnes
14:03 Strengthening oil spill preparedness plans in Mauritius
13:23 Prime Minister of Belarus assessed prospects of the Northern Sea Route
13:13 Largest container ship in the world calls on Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:31 Port Houston releases Houston Ship Channel economic impact study
12:06 GTT signs a new Technical Services Agreement with Eastern Pacific Shipping and CoolCo
11:37 Shipbuilding Corporation Ak Bars covered by new export-related sanctions of Japan
11:29 DP World cut total global carbon emissions by 5% in 2022
10:58 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Fleet Secure Endpoint
10:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2023.
10:18 Nevskoye Design Bureau to design R/V Ivan Frolov
09:29 Handling of Belarussian cargo in Murmansk port exceeded 95 thousand tonnes, 3 times more than over the entire 2022

2023 May 25

18:06 Integr8 Fuels warns on bunker quality
17:55 Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended
17:32 Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds