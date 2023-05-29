2023 May 29 16:25

TransContainer outbound shipments in 4M’23 increased by 3.5% YoY to 447 thousand TEUs

Image source: USC

PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) says it has successfully compensated the volumes of loaded international transportation that dropped out due to the global logistics restructuring during the year.

According to the results of 4 months of 2023, the company's outbound shipments increased by 3.5% as compared to the same period of 2022, up to 447 thousand TEUs. The main volumes of transportation still account for China and South Korea. Whereby in January-April of 2023 shipments to China grew by 22% to 338 thousand TEUs, shipments in traffic with South Korea grew by 22% to 33 thousand TEUs.

Significant growth is observed in traffic with Kazakhstan. The shipments grew by 52%, to 24 thousand TEUs. In fact, Kazakhstan came in third place in the geography of TransContainer's services, driving back Turkey, the volume of transportation in traffic with which decreased by 13%, to 19 thousand TEUs during 4 months of 2023. Transportation in traffic with Belarus and India also increased - by 19%, up to 17 thousand TEUs and by 69%, up to 8 thousand TEUs respectively.

"Thanks to prompt response to the challenges that appeared in early 2022, TransContainer managed to ensure competent and prompt shift of logistics on alternative routes with the transport solutions modification, in particular – the development of multimodal transportation in cooperation with the assets of Delo Group. In addition, the services efficiency measures have also played their part," said Alexander Podylov, Vice President of PJSC TransContainer.