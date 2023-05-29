2023 May 29 14:46

Main engines loaded onto tanker Vasily Nikitin under construction at Nevsky Shipyard

Image source: USC

Underway is the construction of the engine room, hull and the superstructure

Nevsky Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has loaded main engines onto the seagoing tanker Vasily Nikitin which is under construction at the shipyard, according to the company’s Telegram.

Underway is the construction of the engine room, hull and the superstructure.

The main engine weighs almost 60 tonnes, it has enhanced capacity and energy efficiency that will let the ship make long voyages.

The tanker intended for the Russian Defense Ministry is named after Vasily Nikitin (1914-1994), head of the Central Directorate of Rocket Fuel and of the USSR Ministry of Defense. It is designed to receive, store and transport various types of cargo. The tanker can simultaneously supply fuel and other types of liquid cargo to three ships moving at a distance of 50 to 100 meters from it on any side or in the wake.

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard is a modern dynamically developing enterprise able to meet engineering and production challenges while manufacturing highly demanded products complying with international standards for domestic and foreign customers.

Keel-laying of mid-size seagoing tanker Vasily Nikitin on PortNews TV:



