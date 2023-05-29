2023 May 29 15:04

Port of Oakland April container volume climbs second month in a row

The Port of Oakland’s total container volume is picking up compared to last month. This marks the second month in a row that Oakland’s cargo volume is on the rise. Port of Oakland April loaded container volume rose by more than 7,000 TEUs from March 2023, according to the company's release.

The Port of Oakland handled the equivalent of 174,482 twenty-foot containers (TEUs) last month compared to 170,268 TEUs in March. March’s total cargo volume (fulls and empties) through Oakland was also larger than February’s throughput at 153,837 TEUs.

Empty exports rose 21.6%, handling 24,754 TEUs this April in contrast to 20,365 TEUs in April 2022. Empty imports declined 8.9%, with 16,395 TEUs transiting the port versus 17,993 TEUs in April 2022. Loaded exports fared better, experiencing a dip of 3.9%, with 63,193 TEUs transiting port facilities, compared to 65,782 TEUs in April 2022.

Full TEUs (twenty-foot containers) dropped 11.2% compared to April 2022 with 133,333 TEUs passing through the port this April compared to 150,084 TEUs in April 2022. Loaded imports were down 16.8%, with 70,140 TEUs going through the port, versus 84,303 TEUs in April 2022.

Trends noticed in the latter half of 2022 have continued into this year. This includes a decline of import demand compared to its peak during the pandemic.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility.