2023 May 29 14:30

BASF and Stolt Tankers introduce the low-water chemical tanker Stolt Ludwigshafen during ship christening ceremony

The new low-water inland tanker Stolt Ludwigshafen was christened at BASF’s Ludwigshafen site, according to the company's release.

The innovative ship is the result of a successful partnership between BASF, Stolt Tankers, Mercurius Shipping Group, and a consortium consisting of Duisburger Entwicklungszentrum für Schiffstechnik und Transportsysteme, Technolog Services GmbH, and Agnos Consulting.

The tanker was built between mid-2021 and 2023. The hull was manufactured by Mercurius Shipping Group in Yangzhou, China, on behalf of Stolt Tankers. It was then transported to Rotterdam, Netherlands, to complete the outfitting of the ship.



This innovative inland tanker has a unique design: to achieve a high load-bearing capacity, the dimensions of the new ship are 135 by 17.5 metres, which is considerably larger than conventional tankers on the Rhine. To further optimise the cargo capacity, the hull features a special lightweight construction while ensuring high structural stability. Additionally, the ship has a hydrodynamically optimised hull, and a special propulsion system adapted to allow safe operation even under extreme low-water conditions.

These features allow the ship to pass the critical point in the river Rhine near Kaub with a cargo payload of 800 tonnes even at a gauge level of 30 centimetres (corresponding to a water depth of 1.6 metres). At moderately low water levels (e.g., Kaub gauge of 100 centimetres), its loading capacity of around 2,300 tonnes will be twice that of conventional inland vessels. Overall, the Stolt Ludwigshafen will feature a maximum loading capacity of 5,100 tonnes.

The ship is powered by three electric motors, which are fed by the latest generation of highly efficient Stage-V diesel generators with exhaust gas after-treatment. These engines enable high efficiency and provide an optimised environmental footprint, leading to a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions of around 30 percent and nitrogen oxide emissions of around 70 to 80 percent.

In the future, existing diesel generators will have the potential to be modified to allow the use of methanol as a fuel source or will be able to be replaced by other generator types (e.g., hydrogen fuel cells) once these technologies achieve market maturity.