  • Home
  • News
  • ICTSI to expand Manila flagship with new berth
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 29 14:13

    ICTSI to expand Manila flagship with new berth

    International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is adding another berth – its eighth – to its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), according to the company's release.

    The new berth, MICT’s eighth, is beyond the contractual commitments to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

    To be constructed in phases, Berth 8 will greatly add to the MICT’s capability to service foreign ultra-container vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs, a trend that has been growing in the past years. The new berth will create another 400 meters of quay along with 12 hectares of yard space that will bring an additional annual capacity of 200,000 TEUs. When completed, the MICT will have an annual capacity of 3.5 million TEUs, making the MICT the Philippines’ largest international gateway. The full build will give the MICT a total berth length of 2,300 meters, a 21 percent increase in berthing capacity.

    Along with equipment, Berth 8 is estimated to cost P15 billion. MICT is currently capable of handling neo-Panamax ships through berths 6 and 7, which are operated by five quay cranes (QC). A sixth crane is scheduled to arrive in July 2023 and will be operational within the year. Berth 8 will operate with a minimum of four QCs – two of which will be delivered in 2025.
     
    Since taking over the MICT in 1988, ICTSI has remitted in excess of Php96 billion to the government through the PPA. Over the same period, ICTSI has remitted to its host government – the City of Manila – over P3 billion in taxes. The company has invested in excess of P40 billion to modernize the MICT, handling over 47 million TEUs since 1988.
     
    Aside from the construction of Berth 8, ICTSI has commenced the modernization of Berths 1 to 5 and their backup and yard areas. The project includes the installation of additional reefer racks to accommodate approximately 300 TEUs of reefer cargo.

    Aside from infrastructure developments, ICTSI continues to invest in technology to make MICT’s operations more efficient.
     
    ICTSI launched a mobile app last year that grants port users visibility over their cargo. The ICTSI App enables customers to monitor the status of their shipment across ICTSI’s network of terminals in the Philippines, which include MICT, NorthPort, Subic Bay International Terminals (SBITC), and Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT). Other ICTSI terminals in the country will soon be covered by the app.
     
    ICTSI recently partnered with Intelligent E-Processes Technologies Corp. (IETC), the subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation that manages Autosweep RFID, to enable a faster, more seamless gate process for trucks at the Port of Manila. The partnership will enable RFID scanners at the terminal gates to read Autosweep tags and match the trucks’ plate numbers, resulting in faster gate access and process.

Другие новости по темам: ICTSI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 29

18:07 Ascenz Marorka entrusted by JOVO to equip two LNG carriers
17:52 Kongsberg successfully completes autonomous operation of coastal cargo ship as part of EU’s AUTOSHIP project
17:48 Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design
17:46 Port of Piraeus surpasses Valencia in container handling
17:24 Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records - Reuters
17:19 Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in April 2023
16:57 Göran Eriksson to become Gothenburg Port Authority CEO in August
16:25 TransContainer outbound shipments in 4M’23 increased by 3.5% YoY to 447 thousand TEUs
16:04 LR and Blue ESG join forces for a new project to develop a system for superyacht owners
15:44 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
15:04 Port of Oakland April container volume climbs second month in a row
14:46 Main engines loaded onto tanker Vasily Nikitin under construction at Nevsky Shipyard
14:30 BASF and Stolt Tankers introduce the low-water chemical tanker Stolt Ludwigshafen during ship christening ceremony
14:13 ICTSI to expand Manila flagship with new berth
13:25 The Port of Gothenburg signs sister port agreement with the Port of Shenzhen
13:02 CMA CGM posts Q1 2023 financial results
12:58 APM Terminals Bahrain set to become the region’s first fully solar energy-powered seaport
12:25 TotalEnergies renews the OML130 deep offshore license
11:43 Chinese companies to invest $ 687 million in the Sokhna Industrial Zone
11:23 ABS explores the future of shipping at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting
10:58 MSC adds Dammam to Upper Gulf Express service
10:19 Mikhail Borovsky approved as General Director of Amur Shipyard
09:26 I/B Admiral Makarov escorted 59 vessels over the navigation season on the Northern Sea Route

2023 May 28

16:08 Automated gates preparing the port of Immingham for future growth
14:03 Reese McNeel appointed interim CEO of Prosafe SE
13:37 Vestas wins 37 MW EnVentus order in Turkey
11:43 EMGS reports first quarter 2023 results
11:19 Vineyard wind offshore substation heads for Massachusetts, USA
10:07 Jan De Nul announces 2022 a record-breaking year
09:52 Viking announces new expedition voyages in the Arctic
09:17 McDermott awarded PMC contract from IOCL

2023 May 27

16:02 Orsted opens a new era in green shipping by breaking ground on Europe’s largest e-methanol project
15:18 COSCO SHIPPING Lines and OOCL fleets improve supply chain service efficiency
13:42 Updade on investment in Newcastlemax newbuilding with long-term charters
12:09 BASF puts new ship into service for low water on the Rhine
10:57 China Classification Society completed the modification survey of the cruise chip’s high-voltage shore power system of M.V. “PIANO LAND”

2023 May 26

18:20 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Allseas awarded T&I work for BalWin1 and BalWin2 offshore grid connection systems
17:40 Erik Thun invests SEK 36 million to install battery packs on nine of its existing vessels in the dry cargo fleet
17:10 NORDEN to acquire the Thorco Projects business
16:57 First Transatlantic voyage sailing on biofuels reduces 68% GHG emissions
16:25 ICS calls on governments to set the course towards a net zero future in July
15:55 TAZMAR MARITIME supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
15:24 MPA of Singapore hosts workshop on developing emergency responses for ammonia bunkering
14:43 MSC adds Dammam to South Africa Service
14:22 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 4M’2023 climbed by 7.6% YoY to 5.28 million tonnes
14:03 Strengthening oil spill preparedness plans in Mauritius
13:23 Prime Minister of Belarus assessed prospects of the Northern Sea Route
13:13 Largest container ship in the world calls on Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:31 Port Houston releases Houston Ship Channel economic impact study
12:06 GTT signs a new Technical Services Agreement with Eastern Pacific Shipping and CoolCo
11:37 Shipbuilding Corporation Ak Bars covered by new export-related sanctions of Japan
11:29 DP World cut total global carbon emissions by 5% in 2022
10:58 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Fleet Secure Endpoint
10:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2023.
10:18 Nevskoye Design Bureau to design R/V Ivan Frolov
09:29 Handling of Belarussian cargo in Murmansk port exceeded 95 thousand tonnes, 3 times more than over the entire 2022

2023 May 25

18:06 Integr8 Fuels warns on bunker quality
17:55 Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended
17:32 Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds