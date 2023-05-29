2023 May 29 13:25

The Port of Gothenburg signs sister port agreement with the Port of Shenzhen

The agreement was signed during a visit to the Port of Gothenburg by a delegation of 20 people from Shenzhen last week. The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen cooperation between the ports on issues such as sustainable transport, volume growth, and new technology, according to the company's release.

The Port of Shenzhen is the fourth-largest port in the world and plays a crucial role in southern China and the surrounding region. The port serves as a significant hub for international trade and has a significant impact on the global economy with 30 million handled containers per year.

With increased cooperation, the possibility of establishing green shipping corridors between the ports is also opened, which would result in significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions for trade between the regions. Establishing green shipping corridors requires collaboration on alternative fuels as well as strategies for implementing new green technologies. These are areas where the Port of Gothenburg is at the forefront and were extensively discussed during the signing ceremony.



Sweden's trade with China is extensive. In terms of value, China is Sweden's eighth-largest trading partner in the world and the second-largest outside Europe after the United States. In 2022, the trade between Sweden and China amounted to nearly $20 billion, an increase of 21% compared to 2021.

The majority of Sweden's trade with China pass through the Port of Gothenburg, which has weekly direct traffic to and from Asia and China.