2023 May 29 11:23

ABS explores the future of shipping at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting

Greek shipping and maritime finance leaders joined ABS, the leading Class in Greece, to hear the latest thinking on the clean energy transition, regulatory landscape and sustainability initiatives impacting the industry at the annual ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting, according to ABS's release.

The committee, comprised of shipowners, ship managers, charterers, Greek shipping investment bankers and brokers, heard the ABS-classed fleet has grown to 280 million gross tons and retained the number one position in global orderbook.



Athens-based Stamatis Fradelos, ABS Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, examined shipping’s regulatory landscape. Fradelos shared that the revision of the IMO’s Initial Greenhouse Gas Strategy will impact the intensity and timeframe of mid-term measures. He highlighted the possibility of incentives for the uptake of low and zero carbon ships through market-based measures and the GHG fuel standard. The committee also heard about potential challenges and opportunities arising from the implementation of the EU ETS and the FuelEU maritime regulation.

Guest speaker, Mark Ross, President of Chevron Shipping Company, shared perspectives on technology advancements and decarbonization projects for their fleet of LNG carriers and tankers.