2023 May 29 10:58

MSC adds Dammam to Upper Gulf Express service

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the inclusion of King Abdulaziz Port by container liner MSC to its Upper Gulf Express shipping service.

Launching in end of May, the new route connects the Dammam based hub to the Arabian Gulf ports of Khalifa, Sharjah, and Umm Qasr aboard a 4,000-TEU vessel.

The pan-GCC cargo link gives King Abdulaziz Port an added edge in regional trade besides fulfilling an important outcome of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).