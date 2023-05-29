2023 May 29 10:19

Mikhail Borovsky approved as General Director of Amur Shipyard

The Board of Directors of Amur Shipyard (Amur Shipbuilding Plant PJSC, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) approved Mikhail Borovsky as General Director of the shipyard from 29 May 2023, according to the company’s Telegram.

Mikhail Borovsky was born on 22 Junly 1986 in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. He began his carrier in 2005 as a pipefitter in a pipe workshop of Amur Shipyard. Mikhail Borovsky is a graduate of the State Technical University in Komsomolsk-on-Amur with a specialization in Technology of Machine Building. Having obtained a diploma Mikhail Borovsky was appointed as a Master in the workshop.

In September 2012, Mikhail Borovsky was appointed as the deputy head of the workshop, next year he took the helm of the workshop.

From October 2014 - Production Director; between September 2015 and May 2016 – Acting General Director of Amur Shipyard.

From 2017 - First Deputy General Director.

Between 2019 and 2022, with the direct participation of Mikhail Borovsky, the Pacific Fleet got four warships and civil customers got three ships.

In 2022, Mikhail Borovsky successfully completed training under the programme for the Federal Personnel Reserve of the military-industrial complex.

Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard) is among the leading shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia. The shipyard was founded in 1936. It can build warships and civil vessels with launching weight of up to 10,000 tonnes, length of up to 150 meters and width of up to 20 meters.