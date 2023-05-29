2023 May 29 09:26

I/B Admiral Makarov escorted 59 vessels over the navigation season on the Northern Sea Route

The icebreaker is to undergo scheduled repair

I/B Admiral Makarov is the second icebreaker of FSUE Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch which completed the navigation season on the Northern Sea Route. Between January 10 and May 19, 2023 it provided icebreaker assistance in the western part of the Northern Sea Route, in the water area of the Kara Sea, says Rosmorport.

I/B Admiral Makarov escorted 59 vessels and covered over 23.7 thousand n.m. over the navigation season on the Northern Sea Route.

Upon completion of scheduled repair the ship will be ready to start operation in winter navigation season of 2023-2024.

The first icebreaker to return to Murmansk was I/B Kapitan Dranitsin which operated on the Northern Sea Route between 1 December 2022 and 11 April 2023.

FSUE Rosmorport is the largest operator of icebreakers in the world. Rosmorport runs a fleet of 23 line icebreakers and 10 port service icebreakers annually supporting year-round navigation in 15 seaports of the Russian Federation located in the Baltic, White, Caspian, Azov, Okhotsk, Japan and Kara seas.