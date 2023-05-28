2023 May 28 16:08

Automated gates preparing the port of Immingham for future growth

A new gate automation system has been installed at the container terminal at Associated British Port’s (ABP) Humber port of Immingham, which complements the existing terminal entry system, ABP said in its news release.



Costing £1.5 million, the new terminal entry system will speed up the operations process in the Immingham Container Terminal (ICT) and offer other multiple benefits to customers including improved turnaround time



The terminal already operated an automated gate entry system, but this new infrastructure gives the same facility to manage trucks in our new seven-acre empty expansion area.



Hauliers entering the terminal will need to have a valid booking with a valid unit ID. The system then provides high resolution images of the container arriving and departing the terminal.



Immingham container terminal handles 15 vessel calls a week connecting to major ports of Europe via shipping lines connecting to Scandinavia, the Baltic, the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland with a wider global reach through various deep sea feeder providers. Its prime location on the UK east coast allows cargo owners and shippers to reduce carbon, cost, and congestion for customers by landing cargo as close as possible to its end destination.



The port, which is one of the largest in the UK by volume of tonnage, is located on the Humber Estuary and offers excellent road and rail links. The recent expansion and investment are preparing the port for future growth without impacting productivity.



The terminal has a new induction video and card system for hauliers visiting the terminal at https://abports-induction.co.uk/ and further information will be communicated directly to customers.