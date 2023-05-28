2023 May 28 09:17

McDermott awarded PMC contract from IOCL

McDermott announced it has been awarded a project management consultancy (PMC) contract from India Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the Maleic Anhydride (MAH) unit at the Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, located 62 miles (100 kilometers) from New Delhi, India.



McDermott's scope includes project management and consultancy services for the unit, including front-end engineering design (FEED), review of engineering activities, construction supervision services, assistance in start-up, pre-commissioning, commissioning, performance guarantee test run and project closure.



This is India's first mega-scale MAH plant to manufacture chemical products. MAH is used to make specialty products like polyester resins, surface coating plasticizers, agrochemicals and lubricant additives. Other chemicals that will be produced from the plant include Tetra Hydro Furan (THF), which is widely used in adhesives and vinyl film, and Butanediol (BDO), which is used in engineering-grade plastic and biodegradable fibers.



Work on the project will be executed from McDermott's Center of Excellence in Gurugram, India.



