Viking announces new expedition voyages in the Arctic

  • 2023 May 28 09:52

    Three new itineraries exploring Canada and Greenland launching 2025

    Viking says it will launch three new summer season expedition voyages in the Arctic. Debuting in July 2025, the new itineraries, which range from 13 to 27 days, explore the polar north in Canada and Greenland, with two of the three voyages visiting the Canadian High Arctic.

    The 13-day Into the Northwest Passage itinerary sails roundtrip from Nuuk, Greenland and features destinations including the pristine waters of the Ilulissat Icefjord and the eastern entrance of the famed Northwest Passage in Pond Inlet, Canada. Guests can also discover stunning natural beauty and dramatic landscapes during the 15-day Canada & Greenland Explorer itinerary, which sails between Toronto and Nuuk. Those interested in more in-depth exploration can choose a combination of the two itineraries, the new 27-day Canada & the Northwest Passage voyage.

    “Our guests are curious travelers who are eager to explore new and different regions of the world, in Viking comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “From the time of Leif Eriksson and the original Vikings, Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic have fascinated intrepid explorers. Today, there is no better way to experience this pristine area of the world than from the comfort of our purpose-built expedition ships.”

    2025 Arctic Voyages:

    Viking is also offering world cruises between the Great Lakes and “the end of the world.” The Viking Octantis® will begin her epic journey from Milwaukee to Ushuaia on 70-day the Longitudinal World Cruise III in September 2023 – offering guests a variety of impressive travel milestones in a single journey from the heart of North America through engineering wonders like the Welland and Panama Canals, into the Chilean fjords and finally to Antarctica. Similarly, the Viking Polaris will embark the 71-day Longitudinal World Cruise II from Duluth to Ushuaia in September 2023; she will also sail the 62-day Longitudinal World Cruise IV from Milwaukee to Ushuaia in October 2024. Viking also offers a similar voyage in reverse, from Buenos Aires to Milwaukee, with the 65-day Longitudinal World Cruise I, which embarks in February 2024.

    Viking Expedition Ships

    The Polar Class Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. The vessels are purpose-built for expeditions, at an ideal size for safety and comfort in remote destinations.

    Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line to ever be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 “World’s Best” Awards. Viking has also been rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication’s 2022 and 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

