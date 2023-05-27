2023 May 27 15:18

COSCO SHIPPING Lines and OOCL fleets improve supply chain service efficiency

The Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE) recently released the Global (Main Trades) Carrier & Alliance Schedule Reliability Index for April. The schedule reliability of operation efficiency of COSCO SHIPPING Lines and OOCL, which are brands under COSCO SHIPPING, reached 77% and 71% respectively, ranking No.1 and No.2 among major carriers. Both have maintained their industry-leading positions in this index for several months, Cosco Shipping said in its news release.



In recent years, COSCO SHIPPING has given full play to the coordination between its container shipping and ports business, focusing on improving the direct connection rate and operation efficiency of the two brands in its terminals to effectively improve the quality of the its liner service.



COSCO SHIPPING Lines has continued to promote its IOP (Improvement of Operation Productivity) project. Through the information interconnection between its container shipping and ports business, it can utilize the system to track the dynamic information of ports and terminals so as to improve the operation efficiency of the fleet in port and the accuracy of berth arrangement. Employing system monitoring and manual support, it can continuously improve the direct arrival rate and ship berthing efficiency, cut the time a ship spends in port, and release more time for navigation to improve the fleet operation efficiency, service stability, and ship schedule reliability.