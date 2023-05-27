2023 May 27 10:57

China Classification Society completed the modification survey of the cruise chip’s high-voltage shore power system of M.V. “PIANO LAND”

The high-voltage shore power system could provide the capable of transferring load between the shore supply and the ship’s electrical power



China Classification Society (CCS) says that it has completed the modification survey of the high-voltage shore power system of the first cruise ship “PIANO LAND” in Xiamen, China, and issued a classification certificate for assigning Class Notation of AMPS. This Green Ship notation is for CCS green eco-technology on high-voltage shore connection system.



“PIANO LAND” is a CCS class cruise ship with Loa 260m, Gross Tonnage 69840 and Passenger capacity 2014 person. The high-voltage shore power system could provide the capable of transferring load between the shore supply and the ship’s electrical power via blackout or temporary parallel running, then meeting all ship power demands during berthing and achieving ship’s zero carbon emissions goal.