  • 2023 May 26 18:20

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • First phase of reconstruction at Samara hydrosystem completed at 40%.
    • Znamenitaya dam of Severo-Dvinsk lock system put into seasonal operation
    • Investor bought the property for new specialized port in Vladivostok
    • OTEKO introduced tools for lean manufacturing at its dry bulk terminal and in the railway transport department
    • Handling of Belarussian cargo in Murmansk port exceeded 95 thousand tonnes, 3 times more than over the entire 2022
    • Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka welcomes the largest ship in its history
    • Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of berths for gas chemical terminal in the port of Naryan-Mar
    • Rosmorport expands fleet involved in dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal to 13 units  
    • Uralchem reaffirms plans to commission ammonia terminal in late 2023
    • Astafyev Terminal in Primorye handled first export container cargo

    Shipping and logistics

    • Russia is deficient in at least three aspects crucial for smooth logistics in the Far East direction: railway capacity of the Eastern Polygon, icebreaker support on the NSR as well as shipbuilding and repair facilities in the Far East.
    • The growth of grain exports from Russian ports is forecasted to continue: the country’s supplies to foreign markets totaled 45.2 million tonnes in 2022 and may reach 60 million tonnes by 2024-2025. However, the sanctions have changed this market considerably, both in terms of geography of supplies and in terms of new priorities set by the shippers.
    • Sovcomflot IFRS revenues in 1Q’2023 rose by 58.4% to $626.9 million  
    • Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 4M’2023 rose by 8.5% YoY to 2.35 million TEU
    • FESCO resumes its service linking Chinese ports with Pevek from July
    • FESCO added port of Mundra to its Deep Sea service
    • Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended
    • Astra Marine launches its service from Saint-Petersburg to Oreshek

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Production of ships and ship equipment included into list megaproject approved by RF Government
    • Government Commission to consider draft amendments to the bill on zero VAT for ship repair
    • Rosmorport’s new dredger Nikolay Rusanov to commence operation on Volga-Caspian Canal in winter 2024
    • Port Kolomna puts into operation tug of Project 112ПК, Kolmensky-1601
    • Nevskoye Design Bureau to design R/V Ivan Frolov
    • Super trawler Mekhanik Maslak commences operation
    • Baltiysky Zavod to build multifunctional nuclear service vessel for Atomflot
    • Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers ninth survey vessel of Project 3330
    • Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches second passenger catamaran ‘Fort Peter I’ of Project 04580 Kotlin
    • Okskaya Sudoverf launches second salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
    • Yantar shipyard lays down 7MW multipurpose salvage vessel Anadyr of MPSV06М series
    • FESCO Service LLC supports the idea of building a ship repair cluster in Primorye. Ship repair company FESCO Service to acquire floating dock of 20 thousand tonnes in capacity
    • Kronshtadt supplies deck equipment for rescue tugs of NE025 series
    • KMZ delivers two patrol boats of RPK-640 design
    • Two hovercraft units completed for island-based settlement on Seliger
    • Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard upgrades M/VPlotovod-716
    • Zvezdochka conducts bench tests for АТ32В1 pod drives
    • Rosatom presented Russia’s largest 3D-printer using the technology of direct laser growing
    • Yantar shipyard to postpone delivery of 5670WSD trawler named Victor Gavrilov for one year minimum – media reports

    Bunkering market

