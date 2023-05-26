IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- First phase of reconstruction at Samara hydrosystem completed at 40%.
- Znamenitaya dam of Severo-Dvinsk lock system put into seasonal operation
- Investor bought the property for new specialized port in Vladivostok
- OTEKO introduced tools for lean manufacturing at its dry bulk terminal and in the railway transport department
- Handling of Belarussian cargo in Murmansk port exceeded 95 thousand tonnes, 3 times more than over the entire 2022
- Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka welcomes the largest ship in its history
- Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of berths for gas chemical terminal in the port of Naryan-Mar
- Rosmorport expands fleet involved in dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal to 13 units
- Uralchem reaffirms plans to commission ammonia terminal in late 2023
- Astafyev Terminal in Primorye handled first export container cargo
Shipping and logistics
- Russia is deficient in at least three aspects crucial for smooth logistics in the Far East direction: railway capacity of the Eastern Polygon, icebreaker support on the NSR as well as shipbuilding and repair facilities in the Far East.
- The growth of grain exports from Russian ports is forecasted to continue: the country’s supplies to foreign markets totaled 45.2 million tonnes in 2022 and may reach 60 million tonnes by 2024-2025. However, the sanctions have changed this market considerably, both in terms of geography of supplies and in terms of new priorities set by the shippers.
- Sovcomflot IFRS revenues in 1Q’2023 rose by 58.4% to $626.9 million
- Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 4M’2023 rose by 8.5% YoY to 2.35 million TEU
- FESCO resumes its service linking Chinese ports with Pevek from July
- FESCO added port of Mundra to its Deep Sea service
- Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended
- Astra Marine launches its service from Saint-Petersburg to Oreshek
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Production of ships and ship equipment included into list megaproject approved by RF Government
- Government Commission to consider draft amendments to the bill on zero VAT for ship repair
- Rosmorport’s new dredger Nikolay Rusanov to commence operation on Volga-Caspian Canal in winter 2024
- Port Kolomna puts into operation tug of Project 112ПК, Kolmensky-1601
- Nevskoye Design Bureau to design R/V Ivan Frolov
- Super trawler Mekhanik Maslak commences operation
- Baltiysky Zavod to build multifunctional nuclear service vessel for Atomflot
- Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers ninth survey vessel of Project 3330
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches second passenger catamaran ‘Fort Peter I’ of Project 04580 Kotlin
- Okskaya Sudoverf launches second salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
- Yantar shipyard lays down 7MW multipurpose salvage vessel Anadyr of MPSV06М series
- FESCO Service LLC supports the idea of building a ship repair cluster in Primorye. Ship repair company FESCO Service to acquire floating dock of 20 thousand tonnes in capacity
- Kronshtadt supplies deck equipment for rescue tugs of NE025 series
- KMZ delivers two patrol boats of RPK-640 design
- Two hovercraft units completed for island-based settlement on Seliger
- Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard upgrades M/VPlotovod-716
- Zvezdochka conducts bench tests for АТ32В1 pod drives
- Rosatom presented Russia’s largest 3D-printer using the technology of direct laser growing
- Yantar shipyard to postpone delivery of 5670WSD trawler named Victor Gavrilov for one year minimum – media reports
Bunkering market
- Hydrogen for Russian ships and tankers for carbon dioxide: “Bunker Market. Prices” digest