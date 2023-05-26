2023 May 26 18:07

Allseas awarded T&I work for BalWin1 and BalWin2 offshore grid connection systems

Allseas has secured further transport and installation work for the offshore wind industry – two 2GW converter platforms for the BalWin1 and BalWin2 offshore grid connection systems in the German North Sea, according to the company's release.

Awarded by Dragados Offshore, the contract is for two complete (jackets and topsides) high voltage direct current (HVDC) wind converter station platforms.

The BalWin1 and BalWin2 grid connections are being developed by German transmission system operator Amprion Offshore as part of its plans to accelerate grid development to support the transition to renewable energy.

Dragados Offshore is responsible for delivering the two platforms, with partner Siemens Energy providing the HVDC technology.

The converter stations comprise topsides weighing up to 27,000 tonnes supported by jackets weighing up to 13,000 tonnes.

Installation is earmarked for 2028–2030.