2023 May 26 17:10

NORDEN to acquire the Thorco Projects business

NORDEN has entered into an agreement to acquire the Thorco Projects business, providing access to new customers within the general cargo segment such as break bulk, steels and wind energy, according to the company's release.

Thorco Projects has in recent years transformed into an asset light business operating a chartered fleet of predominantly Handysize vessels, where NORDEN is a significant operator. The acquisition therefore compliments NORDEN’s asset light business model and will contribute positively to margins in NORDEN’s Freight Services & Trading business unit.



With the acquisition of the Thorco Projects business, NORDEN further grows its customer offering, as Thorco Projects operate within specialist general cargo segments such as break bulk, steel and wind energy related cargoes, where multiple cargo parcels from different customers typically are combined into single shipments on Multipurpose and Handysize ships. Operating a chartered fleet of 30-40 vessels, the Thorco Projects team brings substantial relations, skills and know-how necessary to operate a specialised general cargo business.



The acquisition is subject to regulatory clearance. Closing is expected to occur in Q3 2023.



Thorco Projects is a Danish headquartered shipping company established in 2003 as part of Thornico Group.

Thorco Projects is a specialist parcel operator in the general cargo segment within Handysize and Multipurpose vessels and since early 2021, the company has shifted focus towards an asset light business model, thereby solely operating chartered vessels.

The company operates out of offices in Copenhagen, Singapore, Shanghai, Rio and Bremen with some 40 employees in total.