2023 May 26 16:57

First Transatlantic voyage sailing on biofuels reduces 68% GHG emissions

One of F-class vessels recently completed Wagenborg’s first Transatlantic voyage sailing on co-processed marine fuel. This shipment illustrated the ease to switch to this type of a drop-in bio fuel, resulting in a 68% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions on this specific voyage, according to the company's release.

Wagenborg’s entire fleet of MPP vessels is able to bunker the ISO 8217 compliant co-processed marine fuel, since no investment in onboard equipment is required to use this sustainable drop-in marine fuel. The fuel is produced using ISCC PLUS certified raw materials, such as vegetable oils, used cooking oil, or animal fat, which may reduce GHG emissions up to 80% over the lifecycle, when compared to fossil fuels.



By following five consecutive steps, Wagenborg’s aims to achieve a 40% CO2 reduction by 2030 and even 70% by 2050, compared to base year 2008.