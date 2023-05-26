2023 May 26 15:55

TAZMAR MARITIME supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor

The Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark the 90th anniversary of Hydrographic Company

TAZMAR MARITIME supports the I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor. FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom) will hold the First Hydrographic Conference in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark its 90th anniversary.

TAZMAR MARITIME offers comprehensive engineering surveys for designing, construction and operation of hydraulic engineering facilities. Special attention is paid to creation of digital models under capital construction projects.

Today, digital models present the key basis of any digital transformation, making it possible to eliminate information gaps for the most cost-effective operation of infrastructure facilities.

Among the services offered by the company to its clients is hydrographic surveying, surveying of subsea infrastructure, digitalization of in-water facilities.

The conference participants will discuss the achievements of the domestic hydrographic industry, its development prospects and possible formats of international cooperation. Participation in the business programme has been confirmed by the heads of ad hoc divisions at Rosatom, Novatek, Rosmorport, Navigation and Oceanographic Department of RF Defence Ministry, Arctic Department of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Maritime Research Center at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Registration for the First Hydrographic Conference is underway.

Draft programme, participation terms and advertising options are here.

Conference Partner — IAA PortNews.