2023 May 26 15:24

MPA of Singapore hosts workshop on developing emergency responses for ammonia bunkering

The Maritime and Port Authority Singapore (MPA), the Embassy of France in Singapore, and Innovation Norway, with the support of the European Union-funded project “Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia”, concluded a three-day workshop on “Managing accidents involving ammonia as fuel for ships”, according to MPA's release.

Hosted by MPA from 24 May to 26 May 2023, the workshop brought together more than 70 participants from 12 countries, including port authorities, emergency response agencies, maritime classification societies, research institutes and knowledge partners, fuel suppliers, as well as shipping lines and charterers. Participants discussed and exchanged insights on the risks associated with ammonia handling, mitigation measures, as well as incident management considerations during ammonia bunkering and ammonia fuelled ships operations.

Two hypothetical scenarios – (i) an ammonia leak in a fuel handling room of a Very Large Crude Carrier and (ii) an accident during shore-to-ship bunkering – were used to facilitate discussions on the risks and potential impact of an ammonia-related incident. These discussions will inform the ongoing development of international standards and procedures for incident management, preparedness and emergency response related to the use of ammonia as a marine fuel.

The scenario-based workshop is the first of a series of table-top exercises to be held by MPA and government agencies to develop emergency responses, mitigation measures and procedures for the safe handling of ammonia as part of a broader effort to evaluate whether Singapore will be ready for ammonia bunkering. This includes the Expression of Interest (EOI) by MPA and the Energy Market Authority of Singapore to build, own and operate low- or zero- carbon ammonia power generation and bunkering solutions. The EOI has closed on 30 April 2023 and the relevant government agencies are currently evaluating the proposals.