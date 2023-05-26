2023 May 26 14:43

MSC adds Dammam to South Africa Service

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the inclusion of Dammam to the India to South Africa freight route run by MSC.

The new weekly rotation, which kicked off in early May from King Abdulaziz Port, links Dammam to major hubs that include Mundra, Hazira, Nhava Sheva, Colombo, Port Louis, Durban, Khalifa, Jebel Ali, and Khalifa bin Salman on board five vessels with an average holding capacity of 6,000 TEUs.

It also marks the twelfth such shipping service to call at the Kingdom’s ports since the beginning of the year, an achievement rooted in Mawani’s endeavors to boost the country’s maritime connectivity with the rest of the world besides strengthening the nation’s competitive position as an all-inclusive logistics hub in tandem with the ambitions set by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).