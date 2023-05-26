2023 May 26 13:13

Largest container ship in the world calls on Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The container ship MSC Loreto arrived at the port of Antwerp last night to load and unload containers at the MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) at the Deurganckdock. It is the newest largest container ship in the world, according to the company's release.

The ship can carry 24 346 TEU (20-foot containers). It is not only the largest ship ever to call at the port, it is currently the largest container ship in the world. A title it shares with its sister ship MSC Irina.

The ship started her maiden voyage from Ningbo (China) on 19 April and will depart for Felixstowe (UK) on 28 May. It is 400 metres long, 61 metres wide and has 25 crew members. The ship transports a wide range of goods from raw materials to finished products, such as machinery, plastics & rubber, electronics, furniture...

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is organising five tours to view the MSC Loreto from the water on Saturday 27 May. All 750 seats were booked in just a few hours.