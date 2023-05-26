2023 May 26 12:06

GTT signs a new Technical Services Agreement with Eastern Pacific Shipping and CoolCo

GTT announces the signature of a Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the leading shipping and maritime company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) affiliate CoolCo, according to GTT.

As part of this agreement, GTT will support EPS and CoolCo with the maintenance and operation of a global fleet of 33 vessels, including 24 LNG carriers operated by CoolCo, six Very Large Ethane Carriers and three LNG-fuelled container ships operated by EPS, all equipped with Mark III or NO96 membrane containment systems technologies developed by GTT.

This TSA includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services. EPS and CoolCo will also benefit from access to the HEARS® emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners and their crews to contact GTT’s experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.