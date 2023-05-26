2023 May 26 11:37

Shipbuilding Corporation Ak Bars covered by new export-related sanctions of Japan

Japan has expanded its sanctions against Russia. The new list of entities subject to export-related prohibitions includes Shipbuilding Corporation Ak Bars. The list has been published on the website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Among the newly introduced measures are Asset Freeze measures that will come into effect for 17 individuals and 78 entities of the Russian Federation and Prohibition on exports to 80 entities designated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Notice.

Apart from Ak Bars, the list includes Concern Avrora Scientific and Production Association JSC, Concern Morinformsistema – Agat JSC, UEC-Saturn PJSC, Megafon, Skolkovo fund, KamAZ.

In February 2023, Japan imposed sanctions implying, among other things, an asset freeze, where applicable, on 48 Russian individuals, 73 of the blacklisted entities and separately Rosbank, while the other 21 organizations faced export restrictions. The list of organizations covered by an asset freeze included Vympel Shipyard, Baltiysky Zavod, Admiralteiskie Verfi, Central Design Bureau Rubin, Ship Repair Center Zvezdochka (the latter already covered by export restrictions).

Joint Stock Company “Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” comprises industrial companies numbering over 10,000 employees. Priority areas of Ak Bars’ activity are as follows: design engineering, shipbuilding, manufacturing of component parts, ship repair, maintenance, electrical works, training, services.