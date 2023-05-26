2023 May 26 10:18

Nevskoye Design Bureau to design R/V Ivan Frolov

State shipbuilding contract was signed by Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard and Roshydromet in March 2022

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (a shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) says it has selected Nevskoye Design Bureau JSC (a company of USC) as a designer of a unique research vessel Ivan Frolov.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC and the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) signed the state contract on construction of R/V Ivan Frolov in March 2023. Testing of the ship model in the wind tunnel of Krylov State Research Center is to be comleted in the near time. The tests are to determin aerodynamic characteristics of the ship.

The ship intended for implementation of Russia’s Antarctic programme will be operated by the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI).

R/V Ivan Frolov will be of Arc7 ice class. It will have a length of 165 м, displacement of about 25 thousand tonnes, deadweight of about 9.2 thousand tonnes. The ship will accommodate 20 research laboratories and a helideck for Mi-8, Mi-38 or Ка-32. The number of crewmembers and special personnel will make about 240 people.

The research vessel will let conduct scientific research under programmes of modular type an of any complexity, by various scientific teams. Dozens of scientific projects can be performed simultaneously, from exploration of the ocean floor to upper atmosphere and space research depending on the tasks and priorities of polar latitudes study.

In six years, the new ship is to replace R/V Akademik Feodorov, the flagship of the polar fleet, and to serve for at least 30 years.

Nevskoye Design Bureau JSC is Russia’s oldest bureau for designing of naval surface ships. As of today, it specializes in designing of aircraft carrying ships, large landing ships, aviation facilities for ships.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,000 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.