2023 May 25 17:32

Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds

Swedish shipowner and operator Ahlmark Lines AB and Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes have agreed to build two Royal Bodewes 5050 Eco Trader ice class 1A mini bulkers, to be delivered in 2024, according to the company's release.

Construction of the first vessel (NB 732) has already begun at one of the partner shipyards of Royal Bodewes in the Netherlands. The expected delivery date is Q2 2024. Construction of the second vessel (NB 830) will start at the end of 2023, with delivery expected Q4 2024.

With highest Ice Class 1A the newbuilds are future-proof additions to the fleet of Ahlmark Lines AB, containing many sustainable aspects. For example, the vessel has a CLEANSHIP notation. Fuel tanks are clear of the ship’s hull and emissions are reduced to a minimum, whereas loading capacity is high. Furthermore, many European-made components are installed, such as an ABC main engine. The vessels are 5000 tonners and below 90 metres.

In line with tradition, Ahlmark has ordered these mini bulkers in the North of the Netherlands. In fact, the steel cutting for the newbuilds takes place at exactly the same location where Ahlmark had ships built in the late 80’s.

In addition to this, Ahlmark Lines are welcoming two newbuilt vessels from China into their fleet arriving 2023 and 2024.

Ahlmark Lines AB is the oldest still-operating shipping company in Sweden; it has a track record of 175 years. The transport of forest products to the UK has become Ahlmark’s core business. The fleet of the company consists today of 10 bulk carriers.