  • Home
  • News
  • Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 25 17:32

    Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds

    Swedish shipowner and operator Ahlmark Lines AB and Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes have agreed to build two Royal Bodewes 5050 Eco Trader ice class 1A mini bulkers, to be delivered in 2024, according to the company's release.

    Construction of the first vessel (NB 732) has already begun at one of the partner shipyards of Royal Bodewes in the Netherlands. The expected delivery date is Q2 2024. Construction of the second vessel (NB 830) will start at the end of 2023, with delivery expected Q4 2024.

    With highest Ice Class 1A the newbuilds are future-proof additions to the fleet of Ahlmark Lines AB, containing many sustainable aspects. For example, the vessel has a CLEANSHIP notation. Fuel tanks are clear of the ship’s hull and emissions are reduced to a minimum, whereas loading capacity is high. Furthermore, many European-made components are installed, such as an ABC main engine. The vessels are 5000 tonners and below 90 metres.

    In line with tradition, Ahlmark has ordered these mini bulkers in the North of the Netherlands. In fact, the steel cutting for the newbuilds takes place at exactly the same location where Ahlmark had ships built in the late 80’s.

    In addition to this, Ahlmark Lines are welcoming two newbuilt vessels from China into their fleet arriving 2023 and 2024.

    Ahlmark Lines AB is the oldest still-operating shipping company in Sweden; it has a track record of 175 years. The transport of forest products to the UK has become Ahlmark’s core business. The fleet of the company consists today of 10 bulk carriers.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 25

18:06 Integr8 Fuels warns on bunker quality
17:55 Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended
17:32 Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds
17:06 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 122.3 bln-won order for 2 product carriers
16:39 Exports of Russian fish products to China in Q1’23 rose by 78% YoY to $553 million
16:37 Future Proof Shipping launches first hydrogen-powered inland container ship
16:16 Tactical firefighting drill held at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk
16:13 Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure allocates 140 million euro to help realise shore power plants in sea ports
15:50 Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka welcomes the largest ship in its history
15:32 Royal IHC secures launch customer for its new MD3 subsea fibre optic telecoms plough
15:03 NYK exhibits zero-emission vessel at G7 Hiroshima summit
14:45 Bulker stuck in Suez Canal after engine trouble
14:24 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 4M’2023 rose by 8.5% YoY to 2.35 million TEU
13:37 Baltiysky Zavod to build multifunctional nuclear service vessel for Atomflot
13:21 MOL earns 2 awards in 'Ship of the Year 2022'
12:55 ICTSI Manila partners with Autosweep to improve gate process for trucks
11:56 Alfa Laval advances fuel transition with FCM Methanol for four pioneering methanol-fuelled vessels
11:46 Rosmorport plans to invest RUB 5 billion over two years to strengthen the security of seaports
11:30 Tanzania to invite global investor to take over port operations
10:50 BlackSky and Spire to create a real-time Maritime Custody Service
10:29 Throughput of the Leningrad Region ports rose by 10% in 2022
10:08 Government of Canada announces major investment for the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard’s small vessels fleet
09:41 EFIP finalises the position on hydrogen development in inland ports
09:30 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches second passenger catamaran ‘Fort Peter I’ of Project 04580 Kotlin
09:12 Damen Shipyards inks contract with Van Wijngaarden Marine Services B.V. for the largest Damen Multi Cat 3713

2023 May 24

18:06 TotalEnergies and Colorado State University collaborate to establish a protocol of qualification for methane measurement technologies
18:04 Okskaya Sudoverf launches second salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
17:46 Borealis and IINO Lines sign long-term charter contract for the LPG vessel Oceanus Aurora
17:16 Mitsubishi, Storm Group join forces on dual-fuel, methanol/diesel retrofit kit
16:42 Thefts disrupt rail line serving biggest African container port
16:22 Guangzhou port to invest $284m in Nansha
16:21 Yantar shipyard lays down 7MW multipurpose salvage vessel Anadyr of MPSV06М series
15:56 Jeddah Islamic Port posts 25% rise in April
15:49 FESCO Service LLC supports the idea of building a ship repair cluster in Primorye
15:17 Boudewijn Siemons to be appointed interim CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority effective 15 July 2023
14:57 Russia may denounce the treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
14:32 MOL to commercialize 'V-MO' monitoring service for marine motors jointly developed with Asahi Kasei Engineering
14:15 Servis-Gazifikatsia CJSC supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
13:58 Finnlines’ Finneco I ro-ro freight vessel awarded by Shippax
13:20 70 percent of Russia-China cross-border settlements are made in national currencies – Mikhail Mishustin
12:52 Ship repair company FESCO Service to acquire floating dock of 20 thousand tonnes in capacity
12:34 Corsica Ferries to seek optimal sustainability with Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Modelling service
11:58 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes delivery of ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two stroke marine engines
11:37 Kronshtadt supplies deck equipment for rescue tugs of NE025 series
11:03 Daphne Technology to advance carbon capture in the maritime transport sector
10:51 Damen Shipyards and Boluda Towage to cooperate on bringing zero-emissions tugs to Europe
10:32 DSME opts for TMC’s compressors for two LNG carriers
10:13 Sanmar delivers an electric tug HAISEA WAMIS to Canadian operator HaiSea Marine
09:26 Uralchem reaffirms plans to commission ammonia terminal in late 2023
08:35 Marlink enhances hybrid digital network solution for Polembros Shipping with Starlink

2023 May 23

18:03 TiL MSC orders 9 gantry cranes
17:55 Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk branch changed tariffs for crew boat services
17:48 GTT and Samsung Heavy Industries receive AiP from Lloyd’s Register for the application of a new design of LNGC featuring GTT’s three-tank concept
17:23 Hoglund to deliver all-inclusive retrofit of Color Fantasy
17:01 FESCO resumes its service linking Chinese ports with Pevek from July
16:58 Cemre shipyard starts construction of Scandlines’ new zero direct emission freight ferry
16:29 Preparations for construction of additional chamber at lock No 15 began at Gorodetsky hydrosystem
15:53 GOGL takes delivery of two ECO-type, dual-fuel-ready Kamsarmaxes
15:14 FESCO added port of Mundra to its Deep Sea service
14:43 Guangzhou Shipyard International holds a naming ceremony for Hafnia’s second LNG dual-fuel product tanker