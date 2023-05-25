2023 May 25 16:39

Exports of Russian fish products to China in Q1’23 rose by 78% YoY to $553 million

Russia’s import of Chinese fish products in January-March 2023 rose by 16% to $265 million

In January-March 2023, exports of Russian fish products to China totaled 271 thousand tonnes, up over two-fold, year-on-year. Its value rose by 78%, year-on-year, to $553 million, according to the statement of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) on the Agency’s Telegram.

Russia’s import of Chinese fish products in 1Q’23 rose by 16% to $265 million and totaled 46 thousand tonnes.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier said Russia-China mutual trade can exceed $200 billion in 2023.