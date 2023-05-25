2023 May 25 16:16

Tactical firefighting drill held at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk

Tactical firefighting drill was held on May 24, 2023 at the Tank Farm of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium Marine Terminal. One hundred and seventy persons were engaged in the function held jointly by CPC and the RF EMERCOM Krasnodar Krai Headquarters, deploying 25 units of equipment, according to the press release of CPC.

According to the drill scenario, the control panel of Kuban Fire Service fire depot received a fire alarm from RVSPK-3 Tank. Responding to the alarm, personnel of the fire post at the Tank Farm headed by the firefighting commander departed to the site where they revealed that there had been an “explosion”; fire had spread across the entire area of the surface of 100,000 m3 oil storage tank. Reconnaissance also revealed that the automatic fire suppression system had responded efficiently. Simultaneously, CPC OCC dispatcher gave a command that tanker loading had to be stopped in simulation mode and the vessel had to be steered away from the Single point mooring.

Shortly after, four fire-rescue crews promptly arrived at RVSPK-3 tank, successfully deployed Fischcon portable high-capacity firefighting system and delivered the foam attack. During the simulated fire extinguishing, actions were also undertaken to cool the tank “on fire” and the adjacent tanks. The main firefighting pump station at the CPC Marine Terminal Tank Farm was launched, two systems of dry pipes - for water supply from the fire pond of 35,000 m3 and for foam agent supply from the warehouse where it was stored - were used.

In the course of the drill, representatives of the facility fire brigade, members of the volunteer fire brigade and the RF EMERCOM Headquarters for Krasnodar Krai practiced the techniques and methods of managing subdivisions, interaction during fire suppression and hands-on skills for using specialized equipment. All function goals and tasks were successfully achieved.

CPC conducts at least 10 large-scale oil spill response and fire extinguishing drills annually. Large-scale exercises are conducted in CPC on a regular basis, allowing to assess the readiness of CPC pipeline operation teams, Security and dispatchers of the Consortium to emergencies.