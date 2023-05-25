2023 May 25 15:50

Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka welcomes the largest ship in its history

Image source: Telegram channel of Nakhodka port



Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka has welcomed the largest ship in its 76-year history. Deadweight of bulk carrier LMZ Atlas is 81,800 tonnes, length — 229 meters, width — 32.26 meters, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

All the three tugs of Nakhodka port were involved in the mooring operation.

According to the company’s statement, the reconstruction of deep-water berth No 10 is underway. Upon completion of the reconstruction works, two vessels can be accommodated simultaneously at the port’s deep-water berths.

It should be noted that the port operates 15 cargo berths and on auxiliary berth with the depth from 8.5 to 11 meters. The multipurpose berths can handle various cargoes except for liquid bulk cargo. The port can simultaneously handle up to 15 seagoing vessels with a draft of up to 11 meters, length of up to 230 meters, and width of 32 meters on the average.

Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka is among the largest stevedoring companies in the Far East of Russia. It is located in the eastern Gulf of Peter the Great, in the Nakhodka Bay (Primorsky Territory). The port is able to handle up to 612 railcars per day. The area of the port’s storage facilities exceeds 300,000 square meters. The port has a link with any point on the Eurasian continent by the Transsib railway servicing the Asia-Europe-Asia cargo flows.

Photos from Telegram channel of Nakhodka port