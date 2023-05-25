2023 May 25 15:32

Royal IHC secures launch customer for its new MD3 subsea fibre optic telecoms plough

IHC Offshore Energy secured contract to supply its client in South East Asia, PT Ketrosden Triasmitra Tbk, with a full MD3 fibre optic plough spread, according to the company's release. This state-of-the-art plough system will be used aboard the CS Bentang Bahari vessel for the installation of fibre optic cable networks in and around the Asia-Pacific region, according to the company's release.

The scope of this contract award includes the new Royal IHC MD3 plough with 2.2m share, combined power & control cabin, upgraded with latest SCADA system, 2000m power / control umbilical and a special purpose electric axial fleeting umbilical winch.





