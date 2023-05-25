  • Home
  • 2023 May 25 14:24

    Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 4M’2023 rose by 8.5% YoY to 2.35 million TEU

    24.6 million tonnes of cargo was carried in containers

    In January-April 2023, the Russian Railways’ network transported 2,346,900 loaded and empty Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEUs) on all routes, 8.5% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the company’s press center. Transportation of containers on domestic routes amounted to 911.2 thousand TEU (+8.9%), according to Russian Railways.

    Transportation of loaded containers on all routes rose by 13.9% to 1,723,600 TEU (24.6 million tonnes, +15.1%), including 280.4 thousand TEU of chemicals and soda (+10.1%, year-on-year); timber - 187.3 thousand (-1.1%); machines, machine tools and engines  – 144.3 thousand (+14%); industrial goods – 134.2 thousand (-9%); fabricated metal products – 134 thousand (-0.1%); paper – 128.2 thousand (+9.1%); cars and components – 127.2 thousand (up 1.5 times); ferrous metal – 89 thousand (+11.3%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 86.4 thousand (up 3.4 times); construction materials  – 60.5 thousand (+16%); miscellaneous and groupage freight – 57.1 thousand (-7.1%); ferrous metal – 40.8 thousand (-10.5%); grain – 34.1 thousand (up 2.4 tims); crude oil and petroleum products – 32.5 thousand (up 1.3 times); fish – 11.5 thousand (+10.1%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 9 thousand (-37%); butter and animal meat  – 8 thousand (-2.7%); fruit & vegetables and potatoes  – 6.8 thousand (up 1.5 times); coal – 6 thousand (up 2.1 times); milled products – 3.9 thousand (+3.7%); miscellaneous food products – 95.5 thousand (up 1.4 times).

    Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network sets new record of 6.521 million TEUs in 2022

2023 May 25

2023 May 24

2023 May 23

