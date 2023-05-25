2023 May 25 12:55

ICTSI Manila partners with Autosweep to improve gate process for trucks

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) is partnering with Intelligent E-Processes Technologies Corp. (IETC), the subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation that manages Autosweep RFID, to enable a faster, more seamless gate process for trucks at the Port of Manila, according to the company's release.



The partnership will enable RFID scanners at the terminal gates to read Autosweep tags and match the trucks’ plate numbers, resulting in faster gate access and process.



IETC is deploying personnel at MICT for May to offer free Autosweep tag installation for trucks transacting at the terminal. The hassle-free enrolment also enables customers to immediately use RFID lanes at SMC-operated toll roads, namely the South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway, Southern Tagalog Arterial Road Tollway and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway for faster travel time.



The terminal’s technology investments over the years have made operations more efficient, and during the pandemic, shielded MICT from supply chain disruptions and allowed it to continue operating 24/7 to ensure the free flow of critical supplies. MICT will continue to build on the gains from these technologies to further optimize its operation as it caters to increased demand resulting from the global economic recovery.