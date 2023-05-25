  • Home
  • 2023 May 25 11:46

    Rosmorport plans to invest RUB 5 billion over two years to strengthen the security of seaports

    The plan foresees equipment of ports with drone detection systems and high-speed vessels

    Rosmorport has assessed the seaports’ vulnerability and plans to equip them with new technical means of security. The scope of financing of the two-year action plan aimed at security improvement is RUB 5 billion, of which RUB 2.3 billion will be spent in 2024, PortNews IAA correspondent cites Andrey Golyshev, Head of the Department of Technical Security Equipment, FSUE Rosmorport’s Security Subdivision, as saying at the conference “Transport Security: Expert Dialogue – 2023” in Moscow.

    According to him, Rosmorport has assessed the current and future threats to the country's port industry and initiated a new plan of measures to ensure security, where priority is given to the Southern Basin for well-known reasons, but it will affect all ports, including remote ones. “First of all, the work will be carried out in the ports of the Black Sea Basin. The overall cost is RUB 5 billion. The implementation period is from two to three years. RUB 2.3 billion have been allocated for next year,” he said.

    Since the ports are now the most vulnerable to drone attacks, he said, the main technical innovations relate to equipping ports with drone detection systems. As an example, he recalled the attacks on the Black Sea ports by unmanned surface vehicles, which, due to their small size and maneuverability, are almost impossible to detect with a radar and thermal imager, and impossible to stop with booms. However, even if a drone is detected, port services do not have any special means to stop controlled objects. According to Rosmorport representative, the first systems will be installed in early 2024. “According to our estimates, such a control system with a staff of operators should be built in all seaports’ water areas,” he said.

    To counteract illegal entry into the port waters, the service fleet will be increased by supplying several dozen high-speed vessels. “Today, Rosmorport’s fleet operates in all ports, but it consists mainly of pilot boats, tugboats and icebreakers - all these vessels are not very suitable for combating violations. Therefore, it was decided to equip the ports with ships that meet the new requirements with equipment and speed being in focus. Something will be acquired, something will be built. I think there should be more than twenty ships including hovercraft for freezing water areas,” he said. To organize the work, the expert believes, additional personnel will be required. There will be four shifts of response teams for each unit. In addition, "certain special equipment" will be purchased. Moreover, special attention will be paid to staffing in the northern and Far Eastern ports, part of the planned funds will go to the organization of working conditions.

    When speaking about the problems with the implementation of the new security plan, the expert mentioned regulatory inconsistency.

