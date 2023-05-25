2023 May 25 09:30

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches second passenger catamaran ‘Fort Peter I’ of Project 04580 Kotlin

The vessel will start operating between Saint-Petersburg and Land of Forts in Kronshtadt in June

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the second high-speed passenger catamaran of Project 04580 Kotlin. The ship named ‘Fort Peter I’ will leave for its first voyage in June, says USC.

The ceremony was attended by Lyubov Sovershayeva, Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North-West Federal District; Andrey Belsky, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint-Petersburg; Vladimir Seredokho, General Director of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard; Yury Nabatov, General Director of the customer, Neva Travel LLC; representatives of tourism and recreation cluster ‘Land of Forts’.

Fort Peter I is the second catamaran in the series of six vessels of Project 04580 Kotlin ordered by Neva Travel Company LLC. The catamaran laid down in spring 2022 will service the water route linking Saint-Petersburg with the Museum and Historical Park ‘Land of Forts’. It is named after the fort built in the water area of Kronshtadt in 1721-1724 to the order of Peter I. The fort will be included into the tourism and recreation cluster ‘Land of Forts’.

The lead catamaran of the series, Fort Kronshlot, was launched on 27 April 2023.

Particulars of Project 04580 Kotlin catamaran: LOA – 32 m; BOA – 8.7 m; depth – 1.4 m; draft – 1.32 m; engines - 2х882 kW; seakeeping capability – up to 4 points; speed max – about 30 knots. Passenger capacity – up to 200 people (including individuals with disabilities), crew – 3; hull and superstructure – aluminum-magnesium alloy.

The contract foresees the delivery of the first two ships in the navigation season of 2023 with the next two units to be delivered in the navigation season of 2024, the third pair – in May 2025.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

Photos from Telegram channel of USC