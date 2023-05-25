2023 May 25 11:30

Tanzania to invite global investor to take over port operations

The government of Tanzania on Tuesday night announced plans to start a process of acquiring a competent global investor to run operations of the country's major port of Dar es Salaam, according to Xinhua.

Minister of Works and Transport Makame Mbarawa told the parliament that the preferred investor should meet international standards for the port to be more competitive.

Mbarawa announced the process to acquire the investor after Members of Parliament had earlier in the day urged the government to privatize operations of Dar es Salaam port to enhance its efficiency.



According to the minister, the investor must be an international company with a proper network and vast experience in the shipping industry as well as capable of securing new markets.

Mbarawa said hiring the private sector in the operations of the port is a phenomenon that is unavoidable in the current world where many countries have invested in private companies to run port operations.

He said Tanzania has no reason to fear when it came to involving the private sector in the operations of the port, adding that countries that are using the private sector in running their ports have recorded huge success.