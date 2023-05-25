2023 May 25 10:50

BlackSky and Spire to create a real-time Maritime Custody Service

BlackSky Technology Inc. and Spire Global, Inc. have teamed up to create a real-time, commercially available Maritime Custody Service (MCS) that can automatically detect, identify and track more than 270 thousand vessels worldwide in open water, along rivers and canals, and while docked at port, according to the company's release.



“BlackSky and Spire have developed a very cost-effective and flexible vessel tracking service capable of delivering on-demand maritime intelligence at scale,” said Patrick O’Neil, chief innovation officer at BlackSky. “The unique AI-driven system reduces end-to-end latency across the entire tasking, collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination process. With interoperability in mind, the MCS provides an easy-to-use autonomous, continuous and predictive maritime tracking capability directly into customer hands.”

The MCS uses data from Spire’s satellites to detect RF emissions from maritime targets and then automatically tips BlackSky’s satellites to collect imagery. Once collected, BlackSky Spectra AI processes and analyzes the electro-optical images using artificial intelligence to detect vessels, estimate cargo, and monitor change over time.



BlackSky is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth.