2023 May 25 10:08

Government of Canada announces major investment for the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard’s small vessels fleet

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray and the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Helena Jaczek, will simultaneously announce a major investment to fund the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard’s small vessels fleet, according to the Government of Canada's release.

Minister Murray will be making the announcement in Vancouver, British Columbia. Minister Jaczek will be joined, in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, by Member of Parliament for St. John’s East, Joanne Thompson.