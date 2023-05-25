  The version for the print
    Damen Shipyards inks contract with Van Wijngaarden Marine Services B.V. for the largest Damen Multi Cat 3713

    The new Multi Cat 3713, to be named Waddenstroom, is currently in build at DAMEN Shipyards Hardinxveld and will be delivered on 26th October this year, according to the company's release.

    The 37-metre DP2 vessel is the largest and most innovative model in Damen’s Multi Cat range.

    The design of the accommodation on board the MuC 3713 is for up to 16 persons. Ten of these will be in cabins located above the main deck level, a first for the Multi Cat series. The remaining six personnel will be in cabins below the main deck. A DP2 system will ensure that the vessel can meet the requirements of the renewables sector.

    The innovative propulsion design features two 360 degrees thrusters plus one conventional propulsion arrangement aft, combined with two compact jet bow thrusters in the bow.

    The diesel-electric propulsion system will ensure efficient fuel consumption. Preparations for the future connection of a deck-mounted containerised battery package will be installed for zero-emission operations. The bollard pull will be up to 35 tonnes.

    WMS has opted for a DAMEN Marine NOx Reduction System with its advanced active emissions control system using selective catalytic reduction (SCR), to make it IMO Tier III certified. Additional capabilities that will be added include the steelworks required to accommodate multiple A- frames to do ploughing and similar works. The 190m² deck is also being modified to allow for the fixing of mission containers.

    The MuC 3713 will be fitted with cranes fore and aft, with a capacity of 13.5 tonnes @18.5 metres. Anchor handling, towing and tugger winches, together with bow and stern rollers and towing pins, will enable it to undertake a wide range of support roles both offshore and, with its minimum draft of just 2.3 metres, close to shore.

    VWMS's fleet of workboats includes five DAMEN Shoalbusters and in 2019 it took delivery of its first DAMEN Multi Cat, a 30-metre DP1 MuC 3013.

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network.

