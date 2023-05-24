2023 May 24 18:06

TotalEnergies and Colorado State University collaborate to establish a protocol of qualification for methane measurement technologies

TotalEnergies is partnering with Colorado State University to develop an international protocol for the qualification of methane emissions measurements, according to the company's release.

As part of the Global Methane Pledge, the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy (DG-ENER) recognized the excellence and relevance of the Transverse Anomaly Detection Initiatives (TADI) developed by TotalEnergies’ Pôle d’Etudes et de Recherche de Lacq in France and the Methane Emission Technology Evaluation Center (METEC) of Colorado State University in the US, in order to become world references for the qualification of methane emission quantification technologies.

TotalEnergies and Colorado State University will collaborate using their platforms for this scientific partnership to:

develop protocols to certify the accuracy, detection limits, and operational restrictions of the measurement methods used for methane accounting

develop a method for estimating annual methane measurements from point measurements.



The Company already halved its methane emissions at its operated sites between 2010 and 2020 by targeting all sources (reductions in flaring, venting, fugitive emissions, etc.) and introducing stricter design criteria for new facilities.

In line with the Glasgow agreements, the Company is setting new targets for its operated methane emissions for the current decade: reduction from 2020 levels of 50% by 2025 and 80% by 2030. The Company has also undertaken to keep methane intensity below 0.1% across its operated gas facilities.

The Company is also enhancing its reporting as part of OGMP 2.0, the second phase of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Oil & Gas Methane Partnership. OGMP 2.0 outlines a reporting framework that encompasses the entire gas value chain and non-operated scope, including a breakdown of emissions by source, information on inventory methodologies and the use of airborne measurement campaigns. In 2022, TotalEnergies was awarded Gold Standard status. The Company is also a signatory of the Methane Guiding Principles.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.