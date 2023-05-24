  • Home
  • News
  • Okskaya Sudoverf launches second salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 24 18:04

    Okskaya Sudoverf launches second salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service

    The project designer - Nordic Engineering

    On 24 May 2022, Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched the second salvage tug in the series of five fire-fighting vessels of NE 025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service, says the ship designer Nordic Engineering. The first hull was launched on 15 December 2022.

    Under the contract, Okskaya Sudoverf is to deliver the series in 2023.

    The construction of the series is foreseen by the Plan for the Development of the Northern Sea Route until 2035 and the federal project “Northern Sea Route” foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

    The ceremony was attended by Okskaya Sudoverf General Director Denis Samsikov, Nordic Engineering General Director Sergey Mazokhin, representatives of Marine Rescue Service and the city administration.

    The NE025 tug was designed for towing non-self-propelled crafts, installation and removing aids to navigation marks, for handling anchors, transportation of cargo on deck, assistance to dredging fleet operation and to hydraulic engineering works, for response to oil spills with deployment of equipment for clean-up operation without entering an oil slick, for participation in extinguishing fires.

    Among advantages of the NE025 series is a relatively low cost achieved due to optimal design solutions. The project involves more than 50% of domestically produced equipment.

    The NE025 salvage tugs will operate in the Arctic region on the shipping lanes of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The tug design is versatile as it can easily be modified with different capabilities to perform a wide range of tasks and this class of vessels is required for the Russian flagged tug fleet.

    Key particulars: LOA: 29.6 m; beam: 9.5 m; depth - 3.3 m; draft - 2.40 m; main engine rated power - 2x634 kW. Vessel class KM ⍟ Arc4 (hull, machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug.

    Nordic Engineering is ready to cooperate with Russian manufacturers and suppliers of ship component with respect of customers’ requirements and specifications of the projects.

    Among the key specializations of Nordic Engineering is designing of Arctic class ships: firefighting salvage tug NE011; 6-8 MW harbour icebreaker IBP07; multipurpose salvage vessel MPSV06-NY; multipurpose salvage vessel NE025; universal supply vessel NE035; multifunctional tug of Arc 4 ice class NE034. The company also specializes in modernization and technical upgrading of research vessels intended for the northern navigation areas.

    Read about:

    Okskaya Sudoverf launches salvage tug of NE 025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service

    Shipyard OKA lays keels for five NE 025 FF class salvage tugs for Rosmorrechflot

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 24

18:06 TotalEnergies and Colorado State University collaborate to establish a protocol of qualification for methane measurement technologies
18:04 Okskaya Sudoverf launches second salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
17:46 Borealis and IINO Lines sign long-term charter contract for the LPG vessel Oceanus Aurora
17:16 Mitsubishi, Storm Group join forces on dual-fuel, methanol/diesel retrofit kit
16:42 Thefts disrupt rail line serving biggest African container port
16:22 Guangzhou port to invest $284m in Nansha
16:21 Yantar shipyard lays down 7MW multipurpose salvage vessel Anadyr of MPSV06М series
15:56 Jeddah Islamic Port posts 25% rise in April
15:49 FESCO Service LLC supports the idea of building a ship repair cluster in Primorye
15:17 Boudewijn Siemons to be appointed interim CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority effective 15 July 2023
14:57 Russia may denounce the treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
14:32 MOL to commercialize 'V-MO' monitoring service for marine motors jointly developed with Asahi Kasei Engineering
14:15 Servis-Gazifikatsia CJSC supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
13:58 Finnlines’ Finneco I ro-ro freight vessel awarded by Shippax
13:20 70 percent of Russia-China cross-border settlements are made in national currencies – Mikhail Mishustin
12:52 Ship repair company FESCO Service to acquire floating dock of 20 thousand tonnes in capacity
12:34 Corsica Ferries to seek optimal sustainability with Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Modelling service
11:58 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes delivery of ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two stroke marine engines
11:37 Kronshtadt supplies deck equipment for rescue tugs of NE025 series
11:03 Daphne Technology to advance carbon capture in the maritime transport sector
10:51 Damen Shipyards and Boluda Towage to cooperate on bringing zero-emissions tugs to Europe
10:32 DSME opts for TMC’s compressors for two LNG carriers
10:13 Sanmar delivers an electric tug HAISEA WAMIS to Canadian operator HaiSea Marine
09:26 Uralchem reaffirms plans to commission ammonia terminal in late 2023
08:35 Marlink enhances hybrid digital network solution for Polembros Shipping with Starlink

2023 May 23

18:03 TiL MSC orders 9 gantry cranes
17:55 Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk branch changed tariffs for crew boat services
17:48 GTT and Samsung Heavy Industries receive AiP from Lloyd’s Register for the application of a new design of LNGC featuring GTT’s three-tank concept
17:23 Hoglund to deliver all-inclusive retrofit of Color Fantasy
17:01 FESCO resumes its service linking Chinese ports with Pevek from July
16:58 Cemre shipyard starts construction of Scandlines’ new zero direct emission freight ferry
16:29 Preparations for construction of additional chamber at lock No 15 began at Gorodetsky hydrosystem
15:53 GOGL takes delivery of two ECO-type, dual-fuel-ready Kamsarmaxes
15:14 FESCO added port of Mundra to its Deep Sea service
14:43 Guangzhou Shipyard International holds a naming ceremony for Hafnia’s second LNG dual-fuel product tanker
14:25 Dutch govt earmarks €180 million to advance shore power in seaports
14:00 Point system for estimation of local content in production expanded to diesel engines
13:42 Incat Tasmania completes bespoke high speed catamaran for South Korea
13:12 Singapore's MPA organises a hazard identification and hazard and operability study workshop looking at methanol bunkering
12:37 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to raise $107.7 mln via stock sale
12:15 Freight transportation through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways rose by almost 18% in 4M'2023
11:58 Daewoo Shipbuilding changes name to Hanwha Ocean as acquisition completed
11:40 Russian Railways increased volume of Pacific seafood shipments from Primorye by 12% in January-April 2023
10:59 MMC Corp may sell a stake of up to 30% in MMC Ports
10:11 Basra Gateway reaches 4mln TEU milestone
09:31 Russia and Kazakhstan signed MoU in transport and transit
09:18 Cruise ship activity returns to pre-COVID levels - Ship & Bunker
08:12 PSA and Kazakhstan Railways join forces to enhance trade through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

2023 May 22

18:06 ZIM posts net loss of $58 million in Q1 2023
17:46 DP World launches direct freight service between UAE and Iraq
17:24 Volvo Penta introduces all-new IPS professional platform
17:18 Norebo Group changed names of its assets, Pella SK and Pella-Stapel
16:40 Throughput of Volgograd River Port in 2022 rose by 50.3% to 608.2 thousand tonnes
15:04 Port of Tallinn signed an agreement to build a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour
14:23 DP World completes AED 954 million Vancouver Port expansion
14:03 Panama Canal imposes shipping restrictions to cope with worsening drought
13:15 Algeria starts Arzew port expansion project
12:44 Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC established with 100% participation of the Republic
12:43 Competition authorities approve the largest ship management merger ever
11:56 Boundaries of anchorages in the seaport of Vitino established