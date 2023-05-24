2023 May 24 17:46

Borealis and IINO Lines sign long-term charter contract for the LPG vessel Oceanus Aurora

Borealis, one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefins solutions, and IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO Lines), a global leader in maritime transportation headquartered in Japan, announce the long-term charter of a custom-built vessel, the Oceanus Aurora. The vessel was ordered from IINO Lines in 2021 and delivered to Borealis 14 May 2023.

With a cargo tank capacity of 91,000 m3, largest VLGC (Very Large Gas Carrier) vessel in its class, will transport feedstock – mainly propane and butane – from North America to Borealis crackers and propane dehydrogenation plants in Europe, including Kallo (Belgium), Stenungsund (Sweden), and Porvoo (Finland).

Thanks to its dual-fuel engine, the Oceanus Aurora can be powered by either liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or low sulphur fuels. The vessel is equipped with a - Shaft Generator Motor system for electrical power generation from LPG dual fuel. This lowers both fuel consumption and emissions, with meaningful reductions in the most common air pollutants from ships, such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), and particulate matter.

The vessel’s environmental footprint is further improved thanks to the installation of an innovative wind propulsion system in the form of two Norsepower Rotorsails. Developed by Norsepower Ltd., these sails are a modern adaption of the Flettner rotating cylinder and scheduled to be installed within 2nd quarter in 2024.

Borealis is one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions and a European front-runner in polyolefins recycling.



IINO Lines (IINO) is a global shipping company based in Tokyo and established in 1899. IINO has developed its shipping services as owner and operator specializing in carrying natural energy resources and related products, such as crude oil, LNG, LPG, ammonia, petrochemical and bulk cargoes. As of March 2023, IINO owns and/or operates 93 vessels including 7 VLGCs, 24 small gas carriers, 37 chemical tankers, 20 dry bulk carriers, 1 LNGC, and 4 VLCCs.



