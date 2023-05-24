2023 May 24 17:16

Mitsubishi, Storm Group join forces on dual-fuel, methanol/diesel retrofit kit

Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V. (MTEE) and Storm Group have signed a Letter Of Intent (LOI) to jointly develop a dual-fuel methanol/diesel retrofit kit for inland shipping, according to Offshore Energy.



As disclosed, this LOI aims to align the expectations of Mitsubishi and STORM for developing a marine dual-fuel methanol/diesel retrofit kit for Mitsubishi marine engine.

Koedood Marine Group, part of the Storm Group, will market this new technology by using its network within the marine industry.



The partners will also collaborate with companies August STORM, Scandiesel, Emigreen and Hybrid Ship Propulsion.

MTEE has committed to embracing and embodying the MISSION NET ZERO. That is why the company established an energy transition initiative.



