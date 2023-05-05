2023 May 5 12:41

Jan De Nul lands German 525 kV cable system portfolio by TenneT

Jan De Nul Group, LS Cable & System, and Denys NV have been awarded a 525 kV HVDC cable system portfolio for the German electricity grid by TenneT. BalWin 4, LanWin 1, and LanWin 5 are cable systems consisting of both offshore and onshore sections, while the NordOstLink is an onshore cable system. The combined DC cable length of the awarded portfolio is almost 2,000 km, according to the company's release.

TenneT is heavily investing in the grid connections of offshore wind farms for both the Dutch and German energy grid, for which these cable system packages are designed. BalWin 4 and LanWin 1 will connect to the Unterweser area, LanWin 5 to Rastede. All grid connections will have a capacity of 2 GW each and will be operational respectively by 2029, 2030, and 2031.

The three partners in the consortium all bring their own expertise to the stage: LS Cable & System as expert cable designer and manufacturer, Jan De Nul as expert in offshore cable installation and Denys as expert in onshore cable installations.

Jan De Nul will transport, install, and protect all offshore cable sections.

Jan De Nul’s scope includes the transport, installation, and protection of the cables in the Wadden Sea, nearshore, and offshore sections for the cable system packages of BalWin 4, LanWin 1 and LanWin5. The offshore operations will start in 2026.